“Plop, Plop! Fizz, Fizz!” And Mother Nature says, “Oh, what a relief it is!” And, YES, it appears a reprieve from triple-digit highs is only a day away.

Our nemesis, the old and unwelcome upper high, is still sitting over our area. However, rain and storms are well to the north of us along a stalled surface cool front. An Excessive Heat Warning for areas south of I-30 will expire at 8 PM Monday. Our Texas and Arkansas counties along I-30 will see a Heat Advisory that expires at 8 PM Monday. A few record high temperatures may have been set today.

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s in the far NW ArkLaTex and middle to upper 70s over the rest of our area. Highs for Monday will range from the upper 80s near and north of I-30 to 100° to 104° along and south of I-20 as the cool front edges southward. The best news comes late Monday as a trough of low pressure helps to force the cool front farther south through almost all of our area Monday night into Tuesday. Any rain will be isolated at best with a shower or two and maybe a rumble or two along and south of I-30.

Your 7 Day Forecast shows that we will have much cooler temperatures with morning lows in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday and afternoon highs either side of 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, triple-digit highs return late week into next weekend. In addition, heat headlines may be needed.