Another forecast with NO triple-digit highs…WOW! In addition, mid-week will see temperatures that will defy late summer!! In addition, we should have good chances of showers and thunderstorms showing up for several days.

Our wind will be, for the most part, from the northeast. Our continual summer nemesis, the same old upper-level High, will be shoved Southwest into Mexico…Adios. That will allow another cold front to approach the ArkLaTex. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be a bit warmer and rain chances will be slim. NO WORRIES!! By mid-week, the cold front is through our area and a parade of upper-level disturbances will give the Arklatex the rain we desperately need.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

As far as temperatures, morning lows will be, for the most part, either side of 60° followed by afternoon highs either side of 80°. And I’m seeing possible 70s to near 80° for afternoon highs this Thursday! By next weekend, rain will decrease but temperatures will still be very mild. I think I’m hearing shouts of JOY all over the ArkLaTex!!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow