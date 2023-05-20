The cold front that brought rain and a few strong storms Friday into Saturday continues to move slowly southeastward and well away from the ArkLaTex. Up next will be outstanding spring weather!

Unfortunately, for star gazers and sun lovers, tonight through Sunday will see a southwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere bringing in plenty of moisture. This will result in cloudy skies tonight through Sunday night. The rest of the week will find splendid Spring conditions. As we start the new work week, a massive upper-level low-pressure system will form along the west coast and another across the East Coast. A massive upper-level high-pressure system will be trapped in between. This will be a classic “Omega Block.” In short, no adverse weather makers should be able to move across the lower 48 states, including the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

However, it does appear that a minor blip of a system will slip across our area mid-week bringing small chances of isolated to widely scattered rain and maybe a few rumbles. Otherwise, it’s all about temperatures! Morning low temperatures will be either side of 60° through Tuesday and low to mid-60s into next weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be either side of 80° Sunday and Monday rising slowly to either side of 90° next weekend (Bah Humbug!) Nonetheless, enjoy your fine Spring weather while it lasts!

Futurecast Potential Rainfall

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow