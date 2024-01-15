SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our winter storm is playing out as expected with areas reporting about half an inch of sleet and snow overnight, and light accumulations of freezing rain mixed in. Roadway travel will be hazardous all day Monday and Tuesday as temperatures will not warm above freezing until Wednesday. Dangerous wind-chill temperatures are expected tonight.

Current Futurecast Loop

The final push of sleet/snow is expected to move through the I-30 corridor this morning, and by 10 am. most of the winter weather will have ended in Texarkana. Shreveport should be out of the winter weather by noon, and light accumulations of sleet/freezing rain will be possible in Natchitoches through the mid to late afternoon.

Roadway travel will be dangerous today. Everyone should stay home if possible, but essential workers must take it slow on the roads as slide-offs will be possible with the sleet/ice, especially if your tires are worn. The heaviest accumulations have been through the I-20 and I-30 corridors. High temperatures in the 20s will prevent any melting from occurring today.

Any slush that forms from cars traveling over roads will be quick to re-freeze tonight as lows will fall into the teens and even the single digits north of I-30. A Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect through noon Tuesday. Wind-chill temperatures tonight will fall to -5 to +5 degrees across much of the region.

Some sunshine will return Tuesday which may help to melt some of the ice, but another hard freeze will keep icy roads through at least Wednesday morning. The majority of our Four State region will finally warm above freezing by lunchtime on Wednesday.