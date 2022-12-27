Finally, outdoor activities without bundling up! But do not get used to it. Rain and storms will be replacing our deep freeze.

Current Futurecast Loop

Your Tuesday finally warmed up a bit with sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. Did I hear a WooHoo? And the temperatures will continue to stay warm as we head through the rest of this week into the first week of 2023! Did I hear a hallelujah? Yes, our deep freeze has turned into “Faux Spring”. Along with this change will come spring-like storms. Today’s sunshine was due to an area of high pressure covering the ArkLaTex and the surrounding area. It will quickly head to our east and southerly winds will return for this evening and last, for the most part, into the first few days of 2023.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning low temperatures for the rest of this week into the weekend will be in the 50s to near 60°. Afternoon highs will be fantastic in the 60s to near 70°. Now comes the fly in the ointment. By Wednesday night, a period of rain and storms will commence and last off but mainly on through Friday night.

Severe Storm Risk Tomorrow

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

The good news is that the severe weather threat looks relatively low. However, Thursday’s storms could produce strong and gusty winds. Another negative trend could be the possibility of heavy rainfall. It appears the soil should be able to handle it. I should have told you earlier that there will be ups and downs to this forecast… LOL. Finally one more piece of good news: as of now, Mother Nature wants you to enjoy the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023. Hopefully, any rain will be a no-show. As for the first week of 2023: Hmmm. Let’s talk later. OK?