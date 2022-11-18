7 Day Forecast

It appears that a couple of cold fronts will blast through the Arklatex Friday and Saturday bringing clouds, very cold air, and showers for parts of the area. The main concerns will be the near freezing or below temperatures during the overnight hours and below-normal afternoon high temperatures. The coldest overnight lows will be at or below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, the coldest morning of the next 7 days.

As we head into the new work week, subtle but big, warm, and wet changes will take place. A new upper-level system will move through the Red River Valley Monday with showers developing in East Texas Sunday night and increasing almost area-wide Monday. We get a reprieve Tuesday and Wednesday as high-pressure meanders over the area. By Wednesday night, moisture surges into the Arklatex. At the same time, a new upper-level system moves into the area. This will result in a general increase in showers while the southerly flow in our area will result in a big rise in temperatures. Showers will decrease by the weekend.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday and rise into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 50s Monday soaring into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday through the rest of the week and weekend.

Yes, it is a radical change in weather conditions over the next 7 days. In addition, do be prepared for a wet but warm Thanksgiving Day in the Arklatex.