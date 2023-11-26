A cold front blasted through the ArkLaTex followed by dropping temperatures and gusty NW winds. The sun made an appearance during the morning. So all eyes are now turned to very cold temperatures with a possible frost or freeze on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Skies will be mostly clear both mornings allowing for morning lows to drop to near or below freezing. There will be mid to upper 20s far north tonight with low to mid 30s south. Afternoon high temperatures could be either side of 50° far north tomorrow with mid to upper 50s far south. Temperatures will warm nicely through midweek.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

However, we enter a prolonged period of rain by Wednesday night through at least the following weekend. The Weather Prediction Center has all the Arklatex in a Marginal Risk (the lowest risk) for Excessive Rainfall on Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be unusually warm Thursday through the weekend with 40s and 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 60s. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday. At this point, it appears they will be non-severe but it will require monitoring closely. All I can say is be ready for Autumn weather and Spring weather both during the upcoming week.

Severe Storm Risk

Futurecast Rainfall Potential