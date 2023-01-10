Expect warmer temperatures over the next few days ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for a few thundershowers and cooler temperatures. Warmer air will start to return this weekend with more rain by Monday. Warmer air hangs around next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A windy and warm Wednesday: The warming trend that we have seen over the past few days will continue Wednesday. It will be much warmer Wednesday morning as temperatures will begin in the 50s and low 60s. The combination of a strong southwesterly wind and some afternoon sunshine will result in daytime highs that will be in the low to middle 70s. A few locations could climb into the upper 70s. A cold front will end the warm-up Wednesday. Highs will dip into the 50s and 60s Thursday through Saturday. Lows will plunge back into the 30s to close the week.

Wednesday night storms? Futurecast shows that we will likely see the clouds return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Wednesday will once again begin with lots of clouds. Expect some sunshine to mix in with the clouds by Wednesday afternoon. The cold front will enter the area Wednesday evening and we will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop along the front. There will be a decent amount of instability in place and one or two of the storms could become strong. However, models including Futurecast show that we likely won’t see much intensity with anything that develops. This narrow band of rain along the front will move southeast through the entire area Wednesday night. Sunshine will quickly return Thursday and stick around through much of the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Any severe? The Storm Prediction Center has removed the ArkLaTex from the marginal risk area. While we will have enough instability to allow storms to possibly become severe, every hi-res model shows that the storms that do develop will likely not be able to tap into that available energy.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rain potential: Models are still very bearish on the amount of rain that we might see around the ArkLaTex. Currently, both Futurecast and a blend of different models show that rainfall totals could stay below 1/10” over most of the area.

A pleasant weekend: Cooler air and sunshine will return to the area Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. We will then see another quick warming trend for the rest of the MLK holiday weekend. Highs will return to the 70s and lows to the 40s and 50s. Unfortunately, we could see another shot of showers just in time for the festivities scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr. day. The warm air will likely continue through all of next week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s. More rain will be possible by the middle part of next week.