Monday has been a windy and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. We will see the wind stick around for a few more days with even warmer temperatures Tuesday. A few storms will be possible Wednesday with severe weather possible.

The wind will stick around: The week began with a windy and warmer Monday. We have seen a strong southwest wind today of over 20 mph. Gusts have exceeded 30 mph. The combination of the southwesterly wind and some sunshine has warmed temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect even warmer temperatures Tuesday. We will get off to a warmer start with lows Tuesday morning in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will warm into the low to middle 80s.

A few Wednesday storms: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over most of the area Monday night. Tuesday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky in the morning and end with some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. The clouds will once again return Tuesday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. A fast-moving but potent disturbance will bring a quick round of showers and thunderstorms to much of the area Wednesday. As of right now, it appears that the risk of severe weather is looking rather low.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a level 1 marginal chance of seeing severe storms. This means that if we do have any reports of severe weather issues, they will be rather isolated. Damaging wind will be our biggest concern, as the risk of tornadoes is looking extremely low.. Within the marginal risk area, the chance of seeing severe weather may be highest over the northern half of the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall potential: Futurecast shows that rain will be rather limited with all of the area receiving less than ¼”. A blend of the different models shows that we could see totals approach ½” over the extreme northern edge of the area.

A brief cooling trend: We will see temperatures cool down a little to end the week. After highs Thursday return to the upper 70s to lower 80s, we will see Friday afternoon temperatures in the 60s. The warmer air will quickly return this weekend with highs back up close to 80. More rain could return to the ArkLaTex Sunday and Monday. Temperatures next week will stay rather warm for this time of year with highs in the 70s.