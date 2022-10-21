Current Futurecast Loop

This morning’s data is showing a weak high-pressure system moving into the Arklatex and a high-pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Both will be moving east with the prominent high pressure moving into the SE United States. The result will be dry weather today with gusty SW surface winds.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The surface flow will gradually become southerly which will bring moisture back from the Gulf of Mexico into our area. Lows this morning will be either side of 60 followed by highs today in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine. The upcoming weekend will find high pressure to the south and east of our area giving us dry, windy, and warm conditions with lows in the low to mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Drought Monitor

Do be aware of the wildfire dangers and refrain from outdoor burning!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

There will be subtle but active changes for next week as we enter a period of prolonged but welcome unsettled weather. Severe weather is not expected at this point. But that may change with later forecast data. The result will be decent chances of rain with morning lows dropping to either side of 50 by midweek. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Looking into the following weekend, yet another cold front brings cooler temperatures with at least low chances of rain.