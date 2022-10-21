Look for the warm temperatures to stick around this weekend with an increase in wind. The first of two disturbances will bring a good chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday. A second disturbance could bring more rain by the end of the week.

High temperatures so far today

A warm weekend: Friday began with temperatures that were 15 to 20 degrees warmer than what we experienced Thursday morning. Now that the warmer air has returned, it will stick around for a few days. Sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind combined Friday afternoon to warm temperatures into the middle 80s. The wind will shift around to the south this weekend and will increase the humidity. This increase in moisture will bring even warmer nighttime temperatures. Lows this weekend will likely be in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs this weekend will stay in the very warm mid to upper 80s.

A few weekend clouds but no rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Friday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday as the dry conditions will continue. We will likely see more low clouds develop over the ArkLaTex Saturday night. These clouds will mix out Sunday morning giving way to another partly cloudy sky Sunday.

Futurecast updated every hour

A windy weekend: The increase in the wind that we experience Friday will continue through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look for a sustained southerly wind of 15 to 20 mph. We could see gusts in excess of 25 mph. Keep this in mind if you are headed to one of the area lakes this weekend. Also, I strongly discourage any outdoor burning in areas where burn bans are not yet in place given the dry conditions that have developed over all of the ArkLaTex.

Finally, some rain: The first of two disturbances will move into the Rockies by this weekend. This system will sweep across the middle of the country Monday and Tuesday and will bring some rain with a little thunder. As of right now, severe weather is looking extremely unlikely. The second disturbance could bring more rain to the area next Friday. There is still some model disagreement as to how good the rain chances will be and how much we could get with this system. A blend of the models shows that rainfall amounts from now through the next ten days will be in the range of 1-2” over the northwest half of the area and ½ to 1” over the southeast half of the area. Cooler air will return to close next week. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s and lows will dip back into the 40s and low 50s.

Early Halloween outlook: It still appears that we will see dry conditions for Halloween. If we see any rain, and that is a BIG if, it would be in the morning. Otherwise, it’s looking partly cloudy that Monday. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s with temperatures falling into and through the 60s during the evening. Stay Tuned!