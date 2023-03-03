The disturbance that triggered the thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex Thursday and Thursday night is moving away from our area today. We are left with some lingering clouds and a gusty westerly wind.

The strong wind will stick around through the rest of the day with gusts at times approaching 40 mph. We will likely see what is left of the clouds gradually decrease from west to east Friday afternoon. Expect a clear sky Friday night and lots of sunshine this weekend.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Highs Friday will struggle to make it far into the 60s. We should begin the weekend with close to normal temperatures Saturday morning as lows will dip into the low to middle 40s. Saturday’s sunshine will combine with a southeasterly breeze to warm us into the low to middle 70s. That warming trend will continue through Monday with highs returning to near 80 degrees Sunday and the middle 80s Monday.

Our next chance of rain will begin with a slight chance Tuesday. Another surge of cooler air will increase the threat of rain Wednesday and Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible mainly Wednesday. Right now, I don’t expect any issues with severe weather. We could see highs dip to the 50s and lows to the 30s by next weekend.