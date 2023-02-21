SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is good news about Wednesday’s potential severe weather in this update, and not-so-great news if you were tempted to run the air conditioning yesterday and were hoping for cooler weather today.

Tuesday weather outlook

Warm and windy today: You won’t feel much change to the weather today as morning temperatures will be in the 60s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s, which is about 20 degrees above average for the date. A south wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour is continuing to shovel humid air in as well, so it will be very muggy. Rain developed after midnight in Arkansas, but those showers have ended and no additional rain is expected today. Skies will be partly cloudy for much of the day.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Low severe weather threat Wednesday: A strong Pacific low is forecast to move north of the ArkLaTex tomorrow morning. It may trigger a few scattered showers and storms near and north of I-30. The best ingredients for severe weather will develop north of the ArkLaTex, and as a result, most of us have been pulled out of the severe weather outlook. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms as far south as McCurtain and Red River counties as a damaging wind gust or large hail can’t be ruled out. If any severe storms were to occur in these areas it would likely be during the morning hours Wednesday. The rest of us will see a few scattered showers lingering into the early afternoon and then clearing late. Rainfall accumulations will be below a quarter inch in most areas. It will be very windy Wednesday, with wind gusts out of the southwest as high as 40-45 miles per hour.

Wednesday severe weather risk

Pleasant Thursday, cooler with a chance of showers Friday: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s, and by Friday a cold front will move across the region bringing a slight chance of rain showers. Highs will fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday, giving us our only cool day of the week.

A warm front will bring high temperatures near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a very slight chance of rain.