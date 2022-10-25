SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! Hopefully, the rain and thunderstorms didn’t cause you to lose too much sleep last night. The rain will end quickly this morning with a windy and cooler day ahead.

Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. today

The warm and humid air that has been building over the weekend and yesterday is now gone. Your out-the-door temperatures will be in the 50s this morning with a breezy north and northwest wind of 20 miles per hour pumping cooler and drier air into the region today, and there will be occasional gusts up to 30 or 40 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a slight wind-chill factor to the cool temperatures. I would take a jacket, a long-sleeved shirt, or a sweater if you plan on being outside today.

Tuesday hourly temperature forecast for Shreveport

There will be some wet roadways for the early morning commute, and light rain may linger in a few areas through 10 a.m., but we should have a gradual clearing trend today that will leave us mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. The clouds may linger for a few hours across the northern ArkLaTex, but we should manage to see some sun in all areas today.

We are back into the cold air tonight as lows will be in the 40s, and as low as the upper 30s in the far northern ArkLaTex with wind relaxing after sunset.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Wednesday and Thursday will turn into our two most beautiful weather days this week. The wind will finally end and the sun will be shining down and keeping it comfortable. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Wednesday, and into the upper 70s in some areas Thursday.

Another cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Friday. This system will bring more rainfall to the region Friday into early Saturday but this front lacks many of the ingredients for severe weather. This one may be a beneficial rain-maker with some areas picking up over 1 inch of rain. High temperatures will again drop into the 60s behind the front Friday and Saturday.

An early look at Halloween shows it shaping up to be a comfortable day and night. We will be dry Monday with highs in the 70s, with trick-or-treat evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s.