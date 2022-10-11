Are you ready for rain and the chilliest air so far in this fall season? If so, you will have to wait a few days.

Current Futurecast Loop

As we look at the next couple of days, we will find a weak disturbance moving northeast along the Red River and kicking up some scattered showers in the far northwestern counties of the Arklatex. As expected, increasing clouds in the northern parts of our area have kept temperatures today in the low to mid-80s while the rest of the area saw mid to upper 80s.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A surface high-pressure system continues its eastward trek away from the ArkLaTex. The result is a southerly flow that is bringing a bit of moisture and a bit of heat into our area. Morning lows for Wednesday will be in the 50s north to the low 60s south. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few 90° readings. A cold front will advance through the area from north to south Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Severe Storm Risk Tuesday, 10/12/2022

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area at a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday. The main threats would be small hail and possibly damaging wind gusts. With this said, our rainfall total will be rather meager. It will not be a drought buster.

7 Day Forecast

After a brief brief cool down, temperatures will gradually rise with Saturday afternoon highs near 90°. However, the seven-day forecast shows that a second much stronger cold front will visit the ArkLaTex next Sunday into Monday. Rain chances appear to be much better and, in addition, we will possibly see the chilliest temperatures so far this fall season. It should be well worth the wait.