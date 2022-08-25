We have seen a more cloudy, wet, and cooler weather pattern for nearly a week. It is possible that this pattern could stick around for a few more weeks. Models have increased their rainfall projections for next week.

Off & on rain: For the past few days rain around the ArkLaTex has been a bit more widespread during the warmth of the afternoon. It appears that we can expect much of the same Friday and this weekend. Futurecast shows a cloudy sky over our area Thursday night. Most areas of rain will end Thursday evening with a few areas of light rain or drizzle possible once again late Thursday night. We will see a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine Friday. What little sunshine we have will quickly warm us up into the 80s during the afternoon. The warmth will lead to more clouds and the development of some scattered thundershowers. As temperatures cool Friday evening, the areas of rain will likely end, but will likely return once again Saturday afternoon as temperatures return to the 80s. This cycle will likely repeat itself once again Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The break from the summer heat continues: With sunshine rather hard to find in the coming days, daytime temperatures will likely stay well below normal. Look for lows Friday morning to once again settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should see enough sun to heat us up into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Keep in mind that areas that fail to see any sun will likely see daytime highs that will be several degrees cooler. Expect similar temperatures this weekend, pretty much all of next week, and next weekend.

How much more rain? Given the scattered nature of the rain in the next few days, we should see a decent variation in rainfall totals. Futurecast shows that most areas will see less than 1/10”. Those areas that experience the stronger thundershowers could see totals of ½ to 1”.

Long-range rain outlook: The rain that is expected during the next ten days should be rather scattered. That makes predicting exactly how much an exact location could receive rather tricky. Generally speaking, models have increased their projections on ten-day rainfall totals with most areas now in line to receive at least two inches of rain. It is possible that we could see scattered locations receive much more and others receive somewhat less.