It appears that Halloween (All Hallow’s Eve) will be great for Trick or Treating. Temperatures should be either side of 60° with sunset near 6:30 pm CDT. But our area will see a significant warming trend for the rest of the work week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

After a dreary Sunday, we should see a much better start to the work week. A low-pressure system at the surface has been slow to move away from our area. That kept the moisture in place all day Sunday with clouds, fog, and drizzle. Afternoon highs today have been either side of 70°. Skies should begin to clear tonight and morning low temperatures will fall to from near 50° north to the mid-50s south. We should see a Monday with sunshine and a few clouds with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. An upper-level trough of low pressure will head our way late Monday and Tuesday. Moisture will be sparse but there could be a few showers and the far southern parts of the Arklatex. The rest of the work week will find partly cloudy skies and a significant warming trend with afternoon highs Thursday and Friday in the low 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Futurecast Rain Potential

A strong upper-level low-pressure system and an accompanying sharp cold front will make a move on the ArkLaTex by Thursday night or Friday. A strong southwesterly flow will rapidly increase the amount of moisture in our atmosphere which will lead to at least a rain event starting Friday evening through the weekend. It appears that this system will need to be monitored in the coming days for the possibility of strong to severe storms. Temperatures will fall back into the low 50s for morning lows and 70s for highs for the weekend into the following week.