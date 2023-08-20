The threat of wildfires is increasing due to the drought. Monday will find a Red Flag Warning in effect from 7 AM through 8 PM. Extremely dry and parched vegetation and very low humidity combined with winds of 10-15 mph with higher gusts will increase the danger of wildfires in parts of NE Texas and NW Louisiana along and south of I-20. In addition, Burn Bans are in effect.

Red Flag Warning

Current Burn Bans

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 9 PM Tuesday. Yes, it is still dangerous and oppressive heat that we experienced today. However, it was not quite as hot as Saturday. That is a step in the right direction. I definitely do not want you to let your guard down, but there are a bit cooler temperatures over the next few days. Morning low temperatures will still be either side of 80° for the foreseeable future. Afternoon high temperatures will still be in the triple digits but not quite as high as we have seen lately.

Excessive Heat Warning

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

One reason is that our ever-present upper-level high pressure has shifted a bit northward. However, you know how fickle that high pressure is and it can slip back with little warning. As for rain, it appears that the chances are slim this week. Therefore, the drought conditions will worsen, the burn bans will stick around, and heat headlines will likely be needed, as well. On a brighter note, if my forecast pans out, we may see upper 90s to near 100° starting next Sunday. Keep the faith and, if you want, crossed fingers couldn’t hurt.

Current Futurecast Loop