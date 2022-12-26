After a Monday morning with well below freezing temps and a chilly day with showers and a bit of a wintry mix, much warmer weather is on the way. However, I did not say it is going to be dry.

Current Futurecast Loop

We woke up this dreary Monday morning with showers and an isolated wintry mix since morning low temperatures well below freezing. Monday afternoon high temperatures did manage to reach the 40s. Our next weather maker is a couple of days away so we will have dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another upper-level system passes well to our north. At the same time, our pesky system that sent ArkLaTex into the deep freeze is well to our east…Adios!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Unfortunately, Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows will be in the mid to 20s to near freezing followed by highs in the 40s to near 50° Tuesday and in the 60s Wednesday with a gusty south wind. Here comes the soggy news. Hey! Mother nature is fickle and we certainly know that…I think! We are looking at a very wet rest of the week with thunderstorms possible from Wednesday night through Friday night. We will still likely get a break Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, 2023. Yes, time flies!!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

But there is a weather Uh-Oh! Starting the following Monday through that entire week, we will be in a very wet pattern with rain and a few storms. Now, the bright spot for the next couple of weeks. At this point, any chances for severe storms should be on the low side. But, as always, stay tuned for the latest.