SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will finally scour out the very cold air today and we should have great weather for Thanksgiving travel through tomorrow evening. Widespread and possibly heavy rain will be arriving on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Comfortable and dry weather today: The last of the rain showers will be moving out of the ArkLaTex this morning. Temperatures in the northern ArkLaTex will be near freezing at sunrise as the skies have cleared across much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Clouds will keep most of deep east Texas and Louisiana in the low 40s early this morning.

What’s left of the clouds will be moving out during the morning hours bringing sunshine to all areas today under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 60s, only a few degrees below average.

Increasing clouds Wednesday: If you have Thanksgiving travel plans that take you out of town later today and tomorrow we will have dry weather and great travel weather through Wednesday afternoon. A few spotty showers may develop late Wednesday across the northern ArkLaTex, but these will have minimal impact on any roadway travel.

Widespread and heavy rain possible Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday: Go ahead and lower your expectations for great holiday weather as this will turn into a rainy Thanksgiving Day. A strong Pacific low will be moving across the country this week, and it will approach the ArkLaTex Thursday morning. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be on the increase around sunrise Thursday with widespread rain expected for much of the day. This will make roadway travel conditions less than ideal, so the earlier you can get going Thursday, the better.

Rainfall accumulations will stack up throughout the day with widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through Thursday night. While the threat of flash flooding is low, ponding of water on roadways and in poor drainage areas is likely.

We will be stuck with the clouds Friday, and some uncertainty remains regarding the rainfall. This slow-moving system will likely keep areas of showers going Friday before we dry out over the weekend. Temperatures will likely remain in the upper 50s and low 60s through Sunday.