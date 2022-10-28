SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! Big weather pattern changes are blowing in today. After 2 nearly perfect days with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, rain and cooler air will be arriving throughout the day with the heaviest rain developing later tonight.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Scattered showers this morning with rain and thunderstorms likely this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow morning: It will be a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s at sunrise with increasing clouds and scattered on-and-off rainfall. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon, with temperatures likely to drop at the onset of the rain. The rain will likely come through in at least 3 different rounds.

Round 1: The rain passing through this morning developed along the Texas coast last night and will be hit or miss through noon. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, with lightning and brief heavy rain.

Round 2: An area of low pressure is driving a warm front and a trailing cold front across the lower half of Texas. The warm front will lift north into the ArkLaTex this afternoon. While a few isolated showers are possible before noon, this first widespread round of rain will arrive during the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor dinner plans, or maybe the high school football games, the rain could put a damper on outdoor activities. There may be a brief lull in the rain later tonight before the next round arrives overnight.

Round 3: The heaviest rain will accompany a cold front late tonight. This front should bring a surge in rain and storms between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The severe weather threat is expected to remain southwest of the ArkLaTex, but the storms today will be loud with heavy rain and occasional thunder. There is a high likelihood that this round of rain will persist past sunrise Saturday, putting any outdoor plans early Saturday in peril. The rain should taper off midday, but clouds will linger for the rest of the weekend.

Rainfall accumulations are expected to average almost 1 inch, with many areas picking up between 1 to 2 inches of rain. Isolated spots in east Texas could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain. The flash flood threat is low due to dry creeks and dry ground, but isolated flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas will be possible early Saturday as the rainfall amounts add up.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Saturday night

Temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday, with a cool north breeze. Dry weather is expected in nearly all areas Sunday, with perhaps a few passing rays of sunshine under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Halloween looks great! Nothing scary about Monday’s forecast with daytime highs in the 70s, sunshine, and no rainfall. Tick-or-treat temperatures should be in the 60s under mostly clear skies.