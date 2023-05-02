The dry and pleasant weather that we have enjoyed over the past few days will continue through most of the rest of this week. The threat of rain will increase this weekend and it is looking promising that we could see rain every day next week.

High temperatures so far today

Keep the nice weather coming: This week will probably be one of the nicest weeks of weather that we will have all year. Temperatures today began in the 40s and low 50s. Despite the cool start this afternoon we have warmed into the lower 80s. Expect much of the same for the next few days. Tuesday night will see lows that will be warmer than last night but still below normal for this time of year as we will bottom out in the low to middle 50s. We will likely see near-normal temperatures Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 80s. It will then get even warm for the rest of the week with highs likely hitting 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will eventually reflect a dramatic increase in humidity as they increase to near 70 by the weekend.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will start to see more clouds over the next few days. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. The dry weather will likely continue for most of the area but there is a slight chance for a little rain over the NW edge of the area late Wednesday. We will then see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night and another mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday. Strong to severe storms will develop Thursday afternoon well to our west in West Texas. Little if any of this rain will make it to our area Thursday night. We will see another slight chance of rain Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Then a week of on-and-off soggy weather will begin.

Why you should enjoy this week’s weather: The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in the ArkLaTex this weekend. Despite the clouds and occasional rain, it will stay quite warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. You will also start to feel the increase in humidity. This weekend is just the beginning with a large upper-level ridge to our east and a large upper-level trough to our west, we will continue to see winds above us coming from the southwest. Within this southwesterly flow, a series of small disturbances will combine with the abundance of moisture to produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms that could continue on and off through all of next week. Temperatures next week will stay above normal with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

10-day rain potential: The amount of projected rain by the blend of long-range models continues to be rather inconsistent. Yesterday we saw amounts that were in the range of one to over 2” with the heaviest rain over the northern half of the area. Today, 10-day rainfall potential looks to be in the range of two to over 3” with the heaviest rain over the southern half of the area. So if you like the dry weather that we have had over the past few days, enjoy the next few days while you can. Once it ends, it could be a while before you see it again.