After an outstanding Sunday with tons of sun and warmer temperatures, subtle changes will be taking place. Low-level moisture will rise and clouds will begin to gather as we head into Monday. Monday morning low temperatures will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

High pressure will slide to our east and a southeasterly surface flow will become dominant. An unusually large and strong upper-level low will eventually be found in the Desert Southwest into Northwest Mexico. This will provide a southwesterly upper flow bringing moisture into our area from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. These two systems will ensure that our atmosphere will be abundantly moist from top to bottom. Throw in a southwesterly low-level jet stream plus a cold front and all the ingredients are in place for a heavy rain event for much of our area. By Tuesday afternoon the attendant cold front will enter our area from the west and move very slowly eastward.

The Weather Prediction Center has the northwestern parts of ArkLaTex included in a Slight Risk (number 2 out of 4 with 4 being the highest risk) for Excessive Rainfall from very late Tuesday night through Wednesday. This is generally along and north of I-30. There is a Marginal Risk (the lowest risk) for East Texas, most of NW Louisiana, and the SW Arkansas counties bordering Louisiana. The WPC is projecting widespread 1-2 inch rain totals, especially in the Slight Risk area. This will be monitored very closely as flooding and flash flooding could be possible.

Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! The rest of the 7 Day Forecast shows very nice conditions although becoming much colder with freezing morning lows for the weekend.