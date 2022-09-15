The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.

Cooler days are on the way soon. The big question is how soon. Since we just dropped below 60 for the first time in months, I figured I’d find the answers to some questions on just when we see temperatures reach certain levels for the first or last time.

Question #1: When do we typically see 90 degrees for the last time in a given year?

In an average year, Shreveport will experience 90 days where high temperatures climb to at least 90 degrees. (How ironic is that?) On average, our last 90-degree day occurs on or about October 2nd. The earliest date for our last 90-degree day was August 21st. 90-degree heat has occurred as late as October 30th. Will we end the heat early this year? With 90s looking promising for most of the rest of September, I would bet that our last day will occur later than October 2nd.

Question #2: When will we dip into the 40s for the first time?

Our first taste of temperatures in the 50s typically occurs on around September 17th. We usually have to wait another three weeks to fall into the 40s with the average date coming on October 8th. The earliest that we dipped into the 40s was on September 11th. The latest taste of the chilly 40s occurred on November 9th. This year I would lean on the 40s arriving a little later than average. It looks unlikely that we will get there before October 1st.

Question #3: When will we dip into the 30s for the first time?

If you are like me, you avoid firing up the furnace for the first time for as long as possible. I usually wait for temperatures to dip into the 30s before flipping the thermostat to ‘heat’. (Ok I’m cheap) In an average year, I won’t turn on the heat until November as our first night with lows in the 30s falls on October 31st. The 30s have arrived as soon as October 6th and as late as December 2nd. If this fall is typical of falls that follow one of the hottest summers on record, I would bet that we will not dip into the 30s until November.

Question #4: What about our first freeze?

Typically our first freeze occurs during the last half of November on the 20th. Our earliest freeze happened on October 19th. I can’t imagine a winter like the one in 1931-32. The first freeze that winter didn’t occur until January 30th!! Can you imagine mowing grass in January or how many bugs there must have been the following summer? In a previous blog, I provided an ‘outlook’ for this winter solely based on the winters that followed the top five summers of the past. In every one of those summers, the first freeze occurred later than normal. In one of those winters, the first freeze didn’t happen until the middle of December.

After experiencing one of the hottest summers on record, I think we are all ready for the cooler temperatures of fall and maybe even winter. Let’s hope that this winter doesn’t drop another ‘snowmageddon’ on us. On the other hand, we don’t want to be mowing grass in January or cleaning love bugs off of the windshield in August either.