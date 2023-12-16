After gradually clearing skies today, your Sunday will find abundant sunshine with highs either side of 60° after lows from near 30° north to upper 30s far south. But, do not look for a big warm-up. Why, you ask? Another potent cold front is taking aim on the ArkLaTex and will blast through the area Monday and Monday night. By Tuesday morning, low temperatures will range from the mid-20s far north under clear skies to the mid-30s far south. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 50s with abundant sunshine. Can you say, “ Frost or Freeze for Tuesday morning?” The answer is a resounding “YES!”

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

But, take heart that a wonderful warm-up will take place for the rest of the week into next weekend. In fact, morning low temperatures will rise through the 30s into the 40s and then into the 50s by next Friday into the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 60s from midweek into the weekend. Next up will be some wet news. ( Don’t blame me, please! Blame Mother Nature…LOL.) A brand new wet weather maker will take shape way out west and make a move on the ArkLaTex by Thursday night into next weekend. At this point, it appears that the next system will yield decent chances of rain and showers. There is no mention of thunder at this point. So, enjoy a couple of days of dry and warm weather.