A surge of cold air is pushing through our area as we speak. Clouds will be on the increase with possible rain showers developing across the northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex. After Saturday highs in the 70s to near 80°, Sunday low temperatures should be either side of 50° followed by afternoon highs in the 50s north to mid 60s far south. As the cold air continues southward, winds will have shifted to the east and then to the northeast across the area. Monday should find a dry day for the most part with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs only in the 50s.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

After this first disturbance, the rest of the work week will find more in the way of a series of mid to upper level disturbances along with a couple of surface lows affecting the ArkLaTex. Our second disturbance will be a surface low with a warm front stretching eastward and a cold front stretching southwestward. This system will move into the western parts of ArkLaTex Tuesday where better moisture will be available leading to showers and a few rumbles. Tuesday and Tuesday night will be a time to monitor this second disturbance as it heads into the rest of the ArkLaTex with rain and a few rumbles likely area-wide.

Current Futurecast Loop

While severe weather is not anticipated, this may turn into a heavy rain event. Nonetheless, this will be closely monitored as things could change in regards to severe weather possibilities. And, yes, the rest of the work week will find unsettled weather with rain showers accompanied by a few thunderstorms. As of now, it appears the weekend will be dry with temperatures continuing the string of highs in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s and morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential