A strong cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex early Friday. Rain will be likely behind the front as colder air moves in. Much colder air will settle in this weekend and linger through next week. Next week begins with more rain Monday.

High temperatures so far today

Say goodbye to the warm temperatures: The ArkLaTex experienced another warm day as temperatures have warmed to near 80 degrees. Our streak of warm weather will end Friday as a strong cold front moves through the area. Temperatures Friday will begin above normal as we will likely begin in the 50s. Highs Friday afternoon will range from the mid to upper 50s over the northern part of the area to the mid to upper 60s over the south.

A soggy Friday & sunny weekend: Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds begin to increase over much of our area tonight. A few scattered showers will be possible over the northern half of the area early in the day. The most widespread rain will occur Friday afternoon and evening mainly over the southern half of the area. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the extreme south towards Many and Natchitoches where rainfall totals will likely exceed ½” and could exceed 1” in spots. The rain will gradually end from north to south Friday night and the clouds will begin to decrease. Sunshine will settle back over our area this weekend.

An extended taste of January. Temperatures this weekend will likely settle to levels that will be some 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. This cold will hang around for an extended period as we get several reinforcing shots of chilly air next week. It’s possible that high temperatures stay below 60 degrees through NEXT weekend. It might be more than two weeks before we see 70 again. In fact, long-range models show that temperatures on Thanksgiving Day will likely be in the low to middle 60s.

Next week begins with rain: Models are still indicating that we will see a round of rain Monday and Monday night. Some models show a second disturbance bringing more rain sometime during the middle or last half of next week. If you combine the rain from the cold front with that expected next week, it now appears that we could see totals of one to two inches over most of the area. Some models indicate higher totals of over two inches over the southern half of the area. Stay Tuned!