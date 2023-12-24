I’m sure that you are celebrating or doing last-minute Christmas gift wrapping. Therefore, I will be brief (Yeah, right…lol.)

Rain showers with a few rumbles will be possible as we go through the evening. An upper-level trough of low pressure will move into and eastward across the ArkLaTex later this evening. It should move east of our area late tonight. And be assured that the rain will move eastward as well. The attendant cold front will be much slower to move across and east of the ArkLaTex. It should move through our area early Christmas day. Skies will clear as the front moves through and gusty NW winds will be noted, as well.

Current Futurecast Loop

Do be ready for quickly dropping temperatures. After a quite warm Christmas Eve day, with highs in the 50s north and 60s south, Christmas day lows will be in the low 40s NW to near 60° SE. High temperatures on Christmas day will be near 50° north to low 60s south.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Low temperatures for the rest of the 7 Day Forecast will be in the 30s with possible freezing temperatures mid-week as another burst of cold air invades our area. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s with Thursday highs only either side of 50°. So far, there is no rain in sight for the rest of the week. Although it will be a quite chilly Christmas Day, I hope you have a Very Merry Christmas, my friends.