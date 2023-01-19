Cooler air has returned to the ArkLaTex and will stick around for the next week or two. Clouds return to the ArkLaTex Friday with a little rain possible over part of the area. A series of disturbances will bring some rain and reinforce the cool air.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

The cooling trend continues: Thursday temperatures were much cooler than what we experienced Wednesday as highs were mainly in the 50s and low 60s. The cooling trend will continue Friday. We will get off to a cold start Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs Friday will only climb into the middle 50s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We likely won’t see much change in temperature this weekend. It will be a little warmer at night with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs will likely remain in the middle 50s.

Lots of clouds and a little rain: Futurecast shows that we will start Thursday night with a clear sky. Clouds will begin to increase mainly over the southern half of the area late. The clouds will continue to increase as we will see a mostly cloudy sky Friday. Futurecast and other hi-res models show that a few areas of mainly light rain could develop over the southern half of the area late Friday. That rain will end Friday evening. Another disturbance will keep us cloudy Saturday as more areas of rain could develop late Saturday through Saturday night. Any leftover rain Saturday night will quickly end Sunday morning and we will close Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Current Futurecast Loop

10-day pattern: The rest of the 10-day outlook looks very similar. We will see several disturbances bring a chance of showers during this time. In addition to the Saturday system, the next disturbance will arrive Monday night and Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are currently looking dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another disturbance could bring clouds and rain next weekend. Temperatures will not change much through next week as highs will stay in the 50s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s.

Rainfall potential: A look at the 10-day rainfall outlook from a blend of long-range models shows that we will likely see below-normal rainfall from now through all of next week with totals of an inch or less. Amounts will be closer to 1” over the southern half of the area and closer to ½” over the northern half of the area. Severe weather will not be a concern.