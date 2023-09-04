It has been outstanding having a reprieve from triple-digit high temperatures. But it does appear that they may return later this week. In the meantime, an upper-level low in our area will be headed to the northeast. But not before storms developed last night and again today for parts of the area. It is not a drought-buster but any rain is certainly welcome!

Current Drought Monitor

You may have noticed that the humidity levels are on the rise, as well. Our much-hated upper-level high-pressure has been locked up, for the most part, in the Desert Southwest. It does look as though it may expand across parts of Texas and try to ring our doorbell. But, it will certainly not lead to the extreme heat that we were slammed with in the past days. Nonetheless, heat advisories may be returning. And, rainfall will be widely scattered at best tonight into Tuesday. Before you start crying, do take heart in the extended forecast.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Current Futurcast Loop

Before you start crying, do take heart in the extended forecast. Why, you ask? We are looking at an upper-level trough of low-pressure well to our northeast that will help drive a strong cold front southwestward (back door cold front) into the ArkLaTex as we go through Friday into the weekend. Hopefully, we will see beneficial rainfall and cooler temperatures. If you are like me, you are saying, “HURRY UP, AUTUMN!!”

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow