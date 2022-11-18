We’ve got several more days with rather chilly temperatures before some warmer air returns. Rainfall is now looking rather limited in the week ahead with our best chance coming next Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Next week ends with sunshine.

High temperatures so far today

Clouds bring a chilly start to the weekend: Temperatures will stay below normal for the next several days. Thanks to more clouds Friday night, it won’t be quite as cold as Thursday night. Temperatures will likely fall into the middle 30s. Those clouds will keep temperatures down Saturday. Look for highs to mainly be in the lower 50s. Again, normal for this time of year is the mid to upper 60s. We will close the weekend Sunday with a little more sunshine for most of the day and a little warmer temperatures. Lows Sunday morning will return to the lower 30s. Expect daytime highs in the low to middle 50s.

A mainly dry weekend: Futurecast shows that our dry weather will likely continue. Clouds will quickly return to most of the area Friday night. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with a small chance for some light rain mainly over the southern edge of the area. Most locations will stay totally dry. We could see some afternoon sunshine Saturday afternoon over the northern part of the area. The clouds will likely decrease Friday evening from north to south. This will lead to a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. The sunshine won’t stick around very long. Another disturbance will approach from the west Monday and bring a chance for some light rain to mainly the southern half of the area.

Outlook for Thanksgiving weekend: Models have continued their trend towards a drier outlook for the middle of next week including Thanksgiving. Another disturbance will quickly move across the middle of the country during this time. We will likely see a dry day Tuesday as this system approaches. Rain will likely develop late Wednesday or Wednesday night just to our NW. This rain will quickly move through the area and likely out of the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Upper-level high pressure will then spread over the area next weekend and bring dry conditions and milder temperatures. Highs for most of the Thanksgiving weekend will be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s.

Ten-day rainfall: If the model trend that we have seen over the past few days verifies, we will likely see well below normal rainfall over the next 10 days. A blend of models shows that rainfall totals could range from 1/10” or less over the northern part of the area to up to ½” over the south. Keep in mind that we have seen some big swings in these projections this week so some change is still possible. Stay Tuned!