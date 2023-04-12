Over the past few days, the ArkLaTex has experienced a slow warming trend. That trend will continue into the weekend. A front will bring a chance of showers & t’storms Saturday. Cooler air returns Sunday with another warming trend next week.

Any rain soon? Most of our area has stayed stray Wednesday and it appears that that will remain the case for most of the area. We continue to watch a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Most of any rain associated with this disturbance will fall to the south and eventually east of our area. Futurecast shows that we will likely see quite a few clouds over the area Wednesday night into Thursday. If there is any rain Thursday, it will likely fall over the eastern edge of the area. We will see a partly cloudy sky Thursday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

The warming trend to accelerate: Temperatures Thursday will likely not be as cool in the morning as we will see overnight lows settle into the middle 50s. Daytime highs Thursday will only be slightly warmer with afternoon temperatures settling into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The warming trend will accelerate from Friday into Saturday. Lows Friday morning will again be in the middle 50s, but daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 80s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the low to middle 60s with highs Saturday afternoon returning to the middle 80s.

Weekend severe wx chances: As of right now, I’m not too worried about our area experiencing severe weather. SPC indicates that storms could develop to our west Friday afternoon. This activity will likey weaken before reaching our area. It’s possible that it dissipates before getting here. Saturday’s SPC severe weather outlook shows that the best chance of severe weather will be to the northeast of our area. Models show that we could see rain develop in our area during the day that strengthens as it moves out of our area to the east and northeast.

Rain potential: Futurecast shows that rainfall totals from now through the weekend will be very light as we will see amounts of less than 1/10”. A few more disturbances will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms next week. This could result in 10-day totals of around 1/2″. Our next shot at rain will be Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another chance of rain could return next Friday into Saturday. Next week is also looking rather warm with highs mainly in the low to middle 80s. Lows will mainly be in the 50s and 60s.