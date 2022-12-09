A stationary front is an entity that has doubts about its identity. It asks, “Am I a cold front or a warm front? I’ll just wander back and forth and close my eyes.” Just saying…LOL

Current Futurecast Loop

That is exactly what we have been dealing with for a number of days now. Most of the rain has stayed along and north of the I-30 corridor with a stubborn stationary front. That is where most of the rain has stayed there until today, Friday, when showers shoul move farther south. At the same time, record high temperatures have been recorded in the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Actually, we may see this scenario play out for a couple more days. But this trend will come to a total close after just one more “cold front” which will make an appearance, yet again, in the northwest parts of the ArkLaTex. In the meantime, a southwesterly flow will continue from late tonight into Saturday and Sunday.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Rain and a few thunderstorms will be found in the Northwest half of the area. But, get ready! Huge changes occur by late Monday night through mid-week. A new system with a very potent cold front will invade the ArkLaTex by late Monday into Tuesday as our high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico breaks down. This clears the way for a very strong cold front to blast into the ArkLaTex. Quite vigorous storms will be a possibility with a severe weather outbreak likely for Tuesday.

Severe Storm Risk Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms Tuesday with a Slight Risk north and west. It appears all modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes. This will be monitored closely. Following on the heels of this severe weather will be a prolonged period of cold weather highlighted by possible freezing temperatures Friday through the weekend. Be prepared!