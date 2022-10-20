Expect the warming trend that began Thursday to continue along with plenty of sunshine. The weekend is looking rather windy. Rain returns to the ArkLaTex late Monday into Tuesday. Cooler air returns late next week with more rain possible next Friday.

High temperatures so far today

It gets even warmer: Temperatures Thursday morning were once again rather cold with lows over the ArkLaTex in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cold start, we have seen a huge warm-up during the day as sunshine combined with a breezy southwesterly wind to warm us up into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday. Lows Friday morning will begin in the low to middle 50s. We will see daytime highs Friday afternoon in the middle 80s. The warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend with highs in the middle 80s. A few upper 80s will be possible. Overnight lows will warm into the low to middle 60s. If you are headed to an area lake this weekend, expect some rather windy conditions. We will likely see a south wind of 15 to 20 mph on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows that the sunshine will stick around even though the humidity will gradually increase. Expect a clear sky over our area Thursday night. We will see a sunny sky Friday, a clear sky Friday night, and another day of sunshine Saturday. We could start to see some clouds mix in with the sunshine this weekend with the increase in moisture. This increase in moisture will also set the stage for our next chance of rain early next week.

Futurecast updated every hour

Needed rain still looking promising: Another disturbance will move into the Rockies by this weekend. This system will sweep across the middle of the country Monday and Tuesday and will bring some rain with a little thunder. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely. A blend of the models shows that amounts will be in the range of 1-2” over the northwest half of the area and ½ to 1” over the southeast half of the area. Heavier totals cannot be ruled out as the wettest model shows that totals of over two inches will be possible in a few scattered spots. Cooler air will return to close next week. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s and lows will dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Early Halloween outlook: The long-range ‘take with a grain of salt’ outlook for Halloween still shows a mainly dry day. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s with temperatures falling through the 60s during the evening. Stay Tuned!