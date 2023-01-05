Warmer air will briefly return to the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. The front will likely bring rain to most of the area during the middle of the weekend. Most of next week is looking mild and dry with more rain possible during the middle of the week.

Another taste of spring: After another mild day around the ArkLaTex Thursday, temperatures Friday should be a bit warmer thanks to plenty of sunshine and a southeasterly wind. Temperatures Friday morning will be rather cold again with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will soar into the 60s and lower 70s. The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning in the low to middle 50s. We will likely see highs Saturday return to the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain for part of the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky across the ArkLaTex Thursday night. The breezy southeasterly wind Friday will start to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will probably see a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine Friday. The clouds will increase Friday night. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy. A cold front will ease into the area Saturday afternoon and will likely produce some scattered showers. This rain will move southeast and move out of the area late Saturday night. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather is unlikely. The weekend will end with the return of some sunshine Sunday.

Rain potential: Most of the rain that we will see during the next ten days will come this weekend. A blend of models still shows that the heaviest rain will fall over the southeast half of the area where totals could reach one inch or more. It still appears that the lightest amounts will fall on the northwest edge of the area where we could see amounts of less than 1/10”.

Above-normal temperatures continue: The air behind this weekend’s front will not be much cooler. Highs Sunday will only drop into the 50s and lower 60s. Highs will likely stay in the 60s through most of next week. Another disturbance will bring a little rain next Wednesday night and Thursday. We could see highs fall into the 50s behind this system next Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows during the next ten days will mainly be in the 40s.