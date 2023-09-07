The upper-level ridge of high pressure that has held its grip on our weather for the past few months will finally move away and dramatically weaken. This will lead to an end to the extreme heat and above-normal rainfall in much of the area in the coming week.

One more day of potential triple-digits: Temperatures across much of the ArkLaTex once again climbed into the triple-digits Thursday. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that is now centered to our west over the Southern Rockies will begin to weaken and move away in the coming days. We will see some slow relief on Friday and this weekend. Temperatures on Friday will begin in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs range from the 90s north to near 100 over the southern half of the area. Temperatures should cool down some this weekend. Highs will ease into the lower 90s and lows should fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. All this means is that today or Friday will likely be our last taste of triple-digit heat this summer.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wet start to the weekend: A weak frontal boundary will ease into and through the ArkLaTex during the next few days. Futurecast shows that we will likely begin to see some rain develop over the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Thursday night and Friday morning. This rain will strengthen in intensity as it moves south during the day. A few strong and possibly severe storms will be possible, with wind and maybe some hail being the biggest concerns. This wave of rain will move out, we will take a break, and then late Friday evening more showers and thunderstorms will likely develop. This rain will likely continue through Friday night mainly over the southern half of the area before coming to an end Saturday morning. Saturday will likely end with lots of sunshine that will stick around through the rest of the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Cooler and potentially wet next week: With the upper ridge gone, we will see a disturbance move across the southern half of the country during the middle of next week. The threat of rain will return to the area Tuesday and likely stick around on and off through possibly Friday. Thanks to all of the clouds we will likely experience the coolest days in months. Thursday’s highs will likely be in the low to middle 80s. The last time we were that cool was nearly three months ago in the middle of June. Models continue to indicate that we will see a decent amounts of rain in the next 10 days. The long-range model blend shows that most of the area will receive one to two inches of rain with two to three inches possible over the NW quarter of the area in NE TX.

Drought continues to get worse: The latest Drought monitor was released today and continue to show drought conditions getting worse. Level 4 extreme drought conditions have almost reached I-20. While the expected rain likely won’t put much of a dent in our dryness, they will at least be a start.

By next weekend, the rain should be over and the sunshine will return. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. We could see the middle 90s return by the first half of the following week. Overnight lows next week will not be as cool as you probably think. We will likely see lows in the mid to upper 60s for pretty much all of next week.