SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials plan to address the community regarding the severe weather overnight.

Officials put an emphasis on this unprecedented situation and the widespread damage impacting so many. The Emergency Operations Center officials are asking community members to be patient as they work to restore power and provide resources where they can.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says five major roadways are closed.

Sheriff Prator shares that there were 6 different incidents where vehicles drove into trees during the overnight hours due to a lack of vision on dark and dimly lit roadways. No injuries were reported there.

There are reports of one injury and a tree that fell on a home sent the resident to the hospital, but they did not experience life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux says his team is working to open cooling centers. Councilmembers are contacting local churches who may still have power and can help with resources. Many Shreveport–Bossier city and local parks and recreation facilities are without power.

“We have never seen a storm with this widespread and serve damage and that includes ice storms and hurricanes that have made it this far north,” said SWEPCO External Affairs spokesperson, Michael Corbin.

Corbin says the estimated timeline for restoration may be days due to possible delays with more rain expected in the next two days.

Caddo Commissioner Roy Burrell asks that community members utilize the 211 number for United Way of North West Louisiana.

EOC officials plead with residents to stay off roadways if it is not an emergency as crews are working to clear the roads.

EOC officials add the priority is the critical need of some residents in need of oxygen tanks and medical care.