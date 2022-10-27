SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather was kind to us yesterday, and we will enjoy a comfortable Thursday before rain and thunderstorms make a return late Friday into Saturday morning as our next cold front settles in. This incoming system will impact outdoor plans Friday evening.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Calm and comfortable today: Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, so you’ll want a jacket again today. Highs will warm into the low 70s in the northern ArkLaTex, and into the mid-70s in all other areas. This is near average for the date and very close to the same high temperatures we felt yesterday.

The morning hours will remain mostly sunny, but the mid and high-altitude clouds will increase this afternoon as our next storm system moves out of the Rockies and into northwest Texas.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies by the time we wake up Friday with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance that rain could develop in the northern ArkLaTex by early Friday morning.

Rain and storms to increase Friday afternoon into Saturday morning: The area of low pressure dragging this next cold front across the country will dive south to the Gulf coast tonight. This will keep the warm air and best ingredients for severe storms southwest of the ArkLaTex Friday. While severe weather is not expected a few storms Friday night into early Saturday morning could be on the strong side, bringing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Severe weather risk late Friday into early Saturday

While our storms may not be severe, we will see a few rounds of moderate to heavy rain. Expect the first round to move in Friday afternoon into Friday evening. There may be a short break in the rainfall late Friday night before the rain picks up again during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. This round of rain and thunderstorms may still be ongoing when you wake up Saturday, but rain should gradually taper off late in the day Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches, with the heaviest rain, perhaps 2 to 3 inches impacting Texas and Oklahoma.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday and Saturday

The dry ground from ongoing drought will prevent flash flooding in most areas, but The Weather Prediction Center has included portions of east Texas in their ‘Excessive Rainfall Outlook’. This means if any isolated flooding of roads and creeks occurs it will most likely be in the highlighted areas below.

Excessive rainfall outlook (potential for flash flooding)

Clouds will be slow to clear on Sunday, but the rain will likely end making Sunday the best day for outdoor plans. It will be cooler this weekend with highs falling into the low and mid-60s.

Halloween looks great with high temperatures in the 70s, and trick-or-treat temperatures in the 60s Monday evening under mostly clear skies.

Warmer air will arrive pushing our highs to near 80 degrees by next Wednesday. There will also be a slight chance of rain for some areas by the middle of the week.