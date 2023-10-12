While this week has been rather blah and bland, your Friday weather, and especially your weekend weather, will be very interesting, enjoyable, and maybe even “entertaining!” Our much-advertised upper-level trough of low pressure is moving into the Upper Midwest. The attendant very strong cold front will be barreling toward our northwestern ArkLaTex counties by Friday afternoon and evening.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be quite warm ahead of this cold front, as usual, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90°. As this strong cold front moves through the area, the payoff will be much cooler temperatures with a cold air mass behind the system. However, rain chances will be next to none. But, enjoy the return of true Autumn temperatures! In fact, there is a possibility of morning lows in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains of SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas dropping into the upper 30s!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

By mid-week, as high-pressure moves eastward, warmer weather will return. On the bright side, it appears that scattered showers may return to the ArkLaTex by late next Thursday and lasting overnight into Friday. Are You Feeling Giddy? I Am!!