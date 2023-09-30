I’ve been hoping that summer was in the rearview mirror. But, NOOOOOOO! Upper-level high pressure and surface high pressure are teaming up to keep any hint of cooler weather at bay! And, the ensuing easterly flow is shutting down any hope of moisture coming our way from the Gulf of Mexico. However, that keeps afternoons from feeling oppressively humid. (On another note, please remember that there is still potential for wildfires, especially in East Texas and much of Louisiana.)

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

If we are patient, we could be looking at a massive trough of low pressure, way out in the western US, beginning to push our way. This should begin to take our upper ridge of high pressure out of commission. Next up, we find a strong cold front getting its act together as it bulldozes its way eastward toward our region.

Current Futurecast Loop

As of now, it appears that our rain chances may begin to increase by mid-week and last off and on into Friday along with falling temperatures. In fact, the afternoon high a week from today, Saturday, could be in the 70s! That’s RELIEF!! Changes are still possible so keep those fingers crossed!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast