LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will volunteer in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders will help distribute meals to those affected by last week’s storms. Homes were destroyed and trees were uprooted as a tornado ripped through the Jacksonville community.

The governor launched a one-stop website for recovery efforts including federal, state and local resources for those affected for last week’s storms.

This event is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.