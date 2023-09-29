Are you ready for a hot and dry weekend? It is looking that way. The main culprit will be upper-level high pressure that will extend from well to our west all the way into the upper mid-western states. At the surface, high pressure will be stretching across the Arklatex and into the Upper Midwest, as well. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be blocked by the surface high pressure. Therefore, the weekend into the first half of next week will be quite dry. This could be a blessing due to low humidity levels.

Futurecast Loop

However, we will find temperatures likely well above normal. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s and possibly flirting with a few upper 90s. Morning lows will likely continue in the mid to upper 60s through much of the forecast.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

There is better news coming by mid-week. A trough of low pressure will emerge from the Rockies into the Pains States and into the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, this will result and plentiful moisture being drawn into the ArkLaTex from the Gulf of Mexico. There is an outside chance for a few strong storms but too early to make the call. By the latter part of next week, we may find a most welcome cold front. Will we see below normal Autumn temperatures? Keep those fingers crossed!

Severe Risk Today

7 Day Forecast