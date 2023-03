A tornado in southeast Shreveport caused damage to multiples businesses and residences. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service plans to address the impact of the severe weather and tornados that moved through Northwest Louisiana Thursday evening.

At 2:00 p.m. spokesperson with NWS will speak at the police command center near Youree Dr. and Sophia Lane, where widespread damage was reported.