Remember the movie “Groundhog Day”? Everything was the same day after day. It appears, weatherwise, that we are living that movie…LOL! But, there are a few subtle changes with a better chance of rain for the ArkLaTex by next weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

For now, though, it appears that a disturbance will break down the wall of a blocking high-pressure system that has kept us rather hot and dry. It appears that a thunderstorm complex has moved eastward today down the Red River border of Oklahoma and Texas. It will diminish later tonight leaving the aforementioned disturbance. That disturbance should help initiate afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the western half of the ArkLaTex Monday. Then, late tomorrow into Tuesday, an upper-level disturbance should be moving out of Texas and across the gulf coast with the same effect: scattered showers and thunderstorms over the western parts of the ArkLaTex.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning low temperatures will be mid-60s to near 70° for the upcoming work week with weekend lows either side of 70°. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90° through the work week rising into the upper 80s to low 90s next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

A bit of a change may be found next Friday into the weekend. A weak frontal boundary should combine with an upper-level low-pressure system as it moves across our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop over much of the ArkLaTex with very little change in temperatures.