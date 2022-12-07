Don’t expect to see much sunshine across the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Temperatures will stay well above normal until a strong cold front brings the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms early next week. We will turn much cooler late next week.

High temperatures so far today

Warm temperatures hang around: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex Wednesday were once again well above normal. Lows were in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the 70s and lower 80s. Don’t expect much change Thursday. We will likely see lows once again top out in the 60s. Daytime highs will likely return to the 70s and lower 80s. We will see a small cooling trend this weekend and early next week as highs will fall into the upper 60s to lower 50s. Lows will ease into the 50s by the end of the weekend.

Not much rain until the weekend: Futurecast shows that we will likely stay cloudy over the area Thursday night. A few scattered showers will be possible but rain totals should be rather light. Most of Friday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. The threat of rain will increase Friday night and Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Sunday and Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers possible

Severe weather threat Tuesday: A strong disturbance will move into the middle of the country by the first half of next week. This will push a cold front through our area Tuesday. With temperatures ahead of the front in the 70s and plenty of upper-level support above us, severe weather will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has our area included in a slight risk area for late Monday night and Tuesday. It still looks like all severe weather threats will be on the table including a chance for a few tornadoes.

Heavy rain possible: If you add the rain from the scattered activity expected over the next several days to that which comes from Tuesday’s storms, we could see some rather impressive rainfall totals. A blend of models (NBM below) still shows that most of the area will receive at least 2” of rain with amounts approaching 4” over the northeastern edge of the area. Other models are not as heavy and all models have trended slightly drier since yesterday.

Finally, cooler air returns: The air behind Tuesday’s front will be much colder. Look for below-normal temperatures to return as next week will close with highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. It’s possible that this chilly air will hang around through most of the week leading up to Christmas.