The rather chilly temperatures that we have experienced over the past few days will quickly come to an end Thursday. Above-normal temperatures return Friday with rather windy conditions. Rain still looks promising for the first half of next week.

Let the warming begin: Temperatures Wednesday morning did manage to dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s over most of the ArkLaTex. We did stay above freezing in both Texarkana and Shreveport with lows in the middle 30s. It appears that the coldest air of this cold snap is now behind us. We will see another cool day today with highs returning to the low to middle 60s. It will be rather cold again tonight with most of the area dipping into the mid to upper 30s. We will probably settle close to 40 in both Shreveport and Texarkana. Look for the wind to increase Thursday out of the southwest. This southwesterly wind will combine with sunshine to create a dramatic warm-up. Highs Thursday will likely soar close to normal in the mid to upper 70s. That warming trend will continue Friday and this weekend as highs return to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will also warm into the low to middle 60s.

Sunshine to stick around: Futurecast shows that the sunshine will stick around thanks to the rather dry air that we have in place. Expect a clear sky over our area Wednesday night. We will see a sunny sky Thursday, a clear sky Thursday night, and another day of sunshine Friday. With the wind will shifting back around to the south during the last half of the week, moisture will slowly return. This will allow for a few clouds to mix in with the sunshine starting Friday and this weekend. This increase in moisture will also set the stage for our next chance of rain early next week.

Futurecast updated every hour

Needed rain still looking promising: Another disturbance will move into the Rockies by this weekend. This system will sweep across the middle of the country Monday and Tuesday and will bring some rain with a little thunder. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely. A blend of the models shows that amounts will be in the range of ½ to 1” over the southeast half of the area. Heavier amounts of one to two inches will be possible over the northwest half. Heavier totals cannot be ruled out as the wettest model shows that totals of over two inches will be possible in a few scattered spots. Cooler air will return to close next week. Highs will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows will dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Early Halloween outlook: The long-range ‘take with a grain of salt’ outlook for Halloween shows a mainly dry day. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s with temperatures falling through the 60s during the evening. Stay Tuned!