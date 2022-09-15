There is still no end in sight to the dry weather pattern that we have experienced over the past week. Our break from the heat will soon end as temperatures get hot once again next week. Tropical Storm Fiona is not expected to move into the Gulf.

High temperatures so far today

More heat & more humidity: Thursday began with below-normal temperatures once again as lows dipped into the 50s and 60s. Recently, we have enjoyed some rather dry air with dew point levels in the 50s. Typically during the summer months, dew points stay in the low to middle 70s. We will see a gradual increase in both temperature and dew point in the coming days as the wind increases a little out of the southeast. Temperatures Thursday have returned to a more normal level with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect slightly warmer temperatures Thursday night with lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Friday will also be a few degrees warmer in the lower 90s.

Don’t expect any rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Thursday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Friday and a clear sky once again Friday night. Saturday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Upper-level high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern half of the country later this week. This will put a cap on any rain that may try to develop with the return of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s looking promising that the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through the rest of this week and all of next week. The upper-level ridge will strengthen just to our north early next week bringing the hottest temperatures since the beginning of August.

Futurecast updated every hour

The Intense heat won’t last too long: Fortunately, it appears that the upper ridge won’t stick around too long. We will likely see several days next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. By the end of next week, the ridge will weaken enough to allow temperatures to drop back to more normal levels for the last half of September in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will gradually warm back into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. They will likely be in the lower 70s through next week and then retreat to the mid to upper 60s by next weekend.

Keep an eye on the tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to head towards the west. The National Hurricane Center indicates that Fiona likely will strengthen a little as it heads towards Puerto Rico in the next few days. It still appears that we will see the storm make a turn to the northwest and then to the north. It is looking promising that it will not make it to the Gulf of Mexico and likely will stay east of Florida and the US east coast.