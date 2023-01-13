The chilly weather that we have experienced over the past few days will continue through Saturday. Much warmer air begins to invade the area this weekend. Next week begins with a little rain Monday. Strong storms still look possible Wednesday.

A cold start to the weekend: In what has been a rare occurrence so far this winter, temperatures across all of the ArkLaTex will likely dip below freezing Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. We will begin a warming trend Saturday as the wind finally begins to shift around to the southeast. Look for highs to be close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures Saturday night will not be as cold as we will see lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will be much warmer Sunday as we will close the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A dry weekend and a little Monday rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night and lots of sunshine once again Saturday. We could see clouds begin to return to the western half of the area Saturday night. As the wind increases out of the south Sunday, we will like become mostly cloudy area-wide. A disturbance will move to the north of the ArkLaTex Monday. This will keep us cloudy and bring a chance for a few showers. As of right now, it appears that the rain could be most widespread during the morning.

Storms possible Wednesday: Next week will begin with warm temperatures as highs Monday, despite the rain will be in the low to middle 70s. We will likely stay warm through the middle of the week. A second and stronger disturbance will bring a chance for some thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong storms will be possible and a few storms could become severe. There is still some model uncertainty on how and exactly when this scenario will develop. Cooler air will begin to return to close out next week. A third disturbance could bring a little rain next weekend, but most models are keeping the ArkLaTex dry. Temperatures should return close to normal by next weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 40.

Rainfall potential: A blend of the longer-range models shows that the heaviest rain will likely fall over the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Here rainfall totals will likely be in the range of ½ to 1”. Lighter amounts should be expected over the western part of the area where amounts will be in the range of ¼ to 1/2”.