Our weather is looking rather dry for the next few days with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Much warmer air will quickly return with 90s possible by Friday. A Friday evening cold front will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to part of the area.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A warning trend begins: Wednesday has been a rather pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have struggled to make it far into the 80s. Look for the return of the heat and humidity in the next few days. Thursday will begin with lows in the low to middle 60s. We will see daytime highs in the middle 80s which is pretty close to normal. The warming trend will continue until a cold front moves through the area Friday evening and Friday night. Ahead of the front Friday, expect lows Friday morning in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night and a mix of lots of sunshine and a few clouds Thursday. Expect the dry weather to continue Thursday night and Friday with plenty of sunshine for most of the day Friday. The cold front will enter the northern part of the area late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening. We will likely see a line of thunderstorms near this front that could be strong to severe. It still appears that these storms will weaken as they move south Friday night. The weekend will begin with lots of clouds Saturday. Rain chances are looking slim Saturday. If we see any, it will be early in the day over the southeast edge of the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

SPC Outlook: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that storms that develop to our north and west Friday afternoon could pose a risk of severe weather in our area as they move into the area early Friday evening. As of right now, the risk appears highest where the storms arrive soonest over the northern edge of the area. Here we will have a slight risk with damaging wind posing the biggest threat a few reports of large hail will also be possible. The tornado risk looks quite low at this point.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall totals from Friday night’s front will likely not be nearly as heavy as we have seen recently for most of the area. The rain will be heaviest over the NW part of the area where amounts could surpass 1”. Amounts will probably decrease as you look southeast as most of E TX and NW LA will see amounts well below ½”.

Long-range outlook: Our long-range outlook for next week is still looking mainly dry. We will likely see the return of some sunshine starting Monday. Next week will begin with highs in the lower 80s. That will be followed by a slow warming trend with highs back up to near 90 by the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 60s, beginning the week in the lower 60s and ending the week in the upper 60s. It is possible that we could see a little rain late next week as humidity increases.