SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have warmer and absolutely perfect weather arriving in the ArkLaTex today. Try to soak it in, we have severe thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow and a winter chill returning for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Wednesday afternoon expected highs

Cold this morning, followed by a sunny and warmer afternoon: Layer up today as it will be very cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s at sunrise. As high pressure moves east of the region today a south breeze will activate this morning pushing warmer weather into the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Severe risk Thursday into Thursday night

Severe thunderstorms tomorrow: A cold front will be the trigger for severe thunderstorms tomorrow. As was the case with the severe weather threat a few weeks ago, there may be multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms. Confidence in damaging wind gusts is increasing, and the Storm Prediction Center now has a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. This is where severe weather is most likely to occur. The remainder of the ArkLaTex is in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ where severe weather reports will be possible. There is also a risk of large hail and a few tornadoes.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

The first round of storms may develop during the mid-morning hours near I-30 in Texas/Oklahoma. These morning storms could bring some hail, but the higher threat of severe weather will arrive later in the day.

The second round may develop sometime between noon and 5 p.m. ahead of the approaching cold front. These storms would be capable of all severe weather hazards, including hail, tornadoes, and a few damaging wind gusts.

The third round of storms will be along the cold front during the late afternoon into the overnight hours. These storms will bring the highest threat of damaging wind gusts. A few reports of hail or brief tornadoes may occur with these storms that continue past sunset. The severe weather threat will end after midnight, but rain may continue into early Friday morning.

Given the multiple rounds of storms and slow movement of the front widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, and some areas could receive up to 3 inches of rain. Roadway flooding is possible Thursday night, and rivers and lakes will see rises going into the weekend.

Potential rainfall through Friday morning

Cold air returns Friday, and the chill stays through the weekend: Rain will end Friday morning, but we’ll be left with cloudy, windy, and cold weather for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s, with a north wind gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected over the weekend, but it will remain cool. There is some risk of a freeze in the northern ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday night. Make plans to cover up any plants or flowers that have bloomed over the last month so they are not lost to a possible freeze. Weekend highs will be in the mid-50s, with the cool weather continuing into early next week.